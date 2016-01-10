National Business Transformation Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya - UN

National Business Transformation Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya - UNJobs and Careers 02:32
Post Title: National Business Transformation Officer
Contract type: Service Contract
Post Grade: SC 8 (Equivalent to NOA)
Duty Station: Nairobi
Duration: 1 year (initial)
Date of Issue: 28th December 2016
Closing Date: 10th January 2016
Organizational Background: The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, humanitarian air and logistics services, food coordination and emergency rehabilitation projects.
This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates.
Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Under the direct and overall supervision of the Head of IT, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:
- Contribute to
capturing, analysis and documentation of business requirements for IT
solutions and services following WFP policies, standards and strategies;
- Work with senior
team members to communicate business requirements to business counterparts;
- Contribute to the
baselining and tracking of business requirements through to
implementation;
- Test and analyze IT
solutions and document the match against business requirements for quality
and accuracy.
- Maintain contacts
with business counterparts to bring their requests into IT and keep them
informed of actions.
- Maintain up-to-date
the service catalog of IT solutions offered to the business, including
current, retired and those in the pipeline;
- Review how IT
service levels align with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for solutions or
services focused on the business and alert service managers of
discrepancies. Assist to survey business satisfaction with IT solutions
and services;
- Support project
managers in managing estimates, business cases, planning, risk
identification, issue management for the effective delivery of IT
solutions;
- Adhere to processes
and procedures for the Business Relationship Management, Business Analysis
and IT Project Management functions to ensure compliance and consistency;
- Perform other
related duties as required.
Minimum Qualifications:
Education:
- Advanced university
degree in Computer Science, Engineering or other relevant field, or First
university degree with additional years of related work related
experience.
Experience:
- One year post
graduate professional experience in planning, design, development,
implementation and maintenance of computer information systems.
- Experience in
performing user support activities resulting in timely, high quality
delivery of services to user community.
- Experience in
modelling data and information flows to document key decision and results.
Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.
Knowledge:
- Proven knowledge and
ability to effectively use Collaboration and Document Management
platforms, data warehousing and data analysis tools.
- Knowledge of BIG
Data analytics platforms is an advantage.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment system.
Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded.
