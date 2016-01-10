National Business Transformation Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya - UN

UN World Food Programme – Somalia

Vacancy Announcement No. 037/2016
 
Post Title: National Business Transformation Officer
 
Contract type: Service Contract
 
Post Grade: SC 8 (Equivalent to NOA)
 
Duty Station: Nairobi
 
Duration: 1 year (initial) 

Date of Issue: 28th December 2016
 
Closing Date: 10th January 2016

Organizational Background: The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, humanitarian air and logistics services, food coordination and emergency rehabilitation projects.

This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates. 

Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.
 
Duties and Responsibilities:
 
Under the direct and overall supervision of the Head of IT, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:
  • Contribute to capturing, analysis and documentation of business requirements for IT solutions and services following WFP policies, standards and strategies;
  • Work with senior team members to communicate business requirements to business counterparts;
  • Contribute to the baselining and tracking of business requirements through to implementation;
  • Test and analyze IT solutions and document the match against business requirements for quality and accuracy.
  • Maintain contacts with business counterparts to bring their requests into IT and keep them informed of actions.
  • Maintain up-to-date the service catalog of IT solutions offered to the business, including current, retired and those in the pipeline;
  • Review how IT service levels align with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for solutions or services focused on the business and alert service managers of discrepancies. Assist to survey business satisfaction with IT solutions and services;
  • Support project managers in managing estimates, business cases, planning, risk identification, issue management for the effective delivery of IT solutions;
  • Adhere to processes and procedures for the Business Relationship Management, Business Analysis and IT Project Management functions to ensure compliance and consistency;
  • Perform other related duties as required.
Minimum Qualifications:
 
Education:
  • Advanced university degree in Computer Science, Engineering or other relevant field, or First university degree with additional years of related work related experience.
Experience:
  • One year post graduate professional experience in planning, design, development, implementation and maintenance of computer information systems. 
  • Experience in performing user support activities resulting in timely, high quality delivery of services to user community.
  • Experience in modelling data and information flows to document key decision and results.
Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.
 
Knowledge: 
  • Proven knowledge and ability to effectively use Collaboration and Document Management platforms, data warehousing and data analysis tools. 
  • Knowledge of BIG Data analytics platforms is an advantage.
How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment system.

Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

