National Business Transformation Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya - UN

Post Title: National Business Transformation Officer



Contract type: Service Contract



Post Grade: SC 8 (Equivalent to NOA)



Duty Station: Nairobi



Duration: 1 year (initial)

Date of Issue: 28th December 2016



Closing Date: 10th January 2016

Organizational Background: The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, humanitarian air and logistics services, food coordination and emergency rehabilitation projects.



This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates.

Duties and Responsibilities:



Under the direct and overall supervision of the Head of IT, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

Contribute to capturing, analysis and documentation of business requirements for IT solutions and services following WFP policies, standards and strategies;

Work with senior team members to communicate business requirements to business counterparts;

Contribute to the baselining and tracking of business requirements through to implementation;

Test and analyze IT solutions and document the match against business requirements for quality and accuracy.

Maintain contacts with business counterparts to bring their requests into IT and keep them informed of actions.

Maintain up-to-date the service catalog of IT solutions offered to the business, including current, retired and those in the pipeline;

Review how IT service levels align with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for solutions or services focused on the business and alert service managers of discrepancies. Assist to survey business satisfaction with IT solutions and services;

Support project managers in managing estimates, business cases, planning, risk identification, issue management for the effective delivery of IT solutions;

Adhere to processes and procedures for the Business Relationship Management, Business Analysis and IT Project Management functions to ensure compliance and consistency;