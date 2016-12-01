NAMWAMBA pulls a surprise on RAILA ODINGA as he receives ODM defectors in style

Saturday December 31, 2016 - Embattled Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has recorded a huge milestone in his effort to grow his Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) ahead of the 2017 General Elections.





This is after he received several defectors from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM to his new outfit as he embarked on a journey to destroy ODM and Jubilee completely from Western Kenya.





On his tour of Teso South and Teso North yesterday, a number of ODM leaders defected to LPK and were dressed in...



