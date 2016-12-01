MUTURI reveals how he was forced to pass laws to endorse UHURU’s rigging plan at ‘gun point’

Saturday December 24, 2016 - Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has said that he was ‘forced’ to reconvene Parliament to pass the draconian amendments to the Elections Act to guarantee President Uhuru Kenyatta a win in the 2017 polls as claimed the Opposition.





Speaking yesterday, Muturi said he had pushed the matter till January 24th after the first attempt on Tuesday flopped due to violence and chaos in Parliament.





The National Assembly Speaker noted that Majority Leader Aden Duale went to his office to allegedly force him to reconvene Parliament on Thursday to pass the amendments even though he...



