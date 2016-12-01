MUTURI exposes Jubilee and reveals dirty things they did in Parliament to protect ‘Uthamaki’

Saturday December 24, 2016 - Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, finally revealed the MPs who started the fracas in Parliament during the debate on the controversial amendments to the election laws to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to go manual in case technology fails during the 2017 General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Muturi revealed that it was Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee that started the fight when they provoked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the floor of the House.





He blamed..



