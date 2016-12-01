MUTAHI NGUNYI says RAILA wants bloodshed in 2017 - He is beating drums of war.

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is vilifying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) because he has sensed defeat in 2017.





Over the last one year, Raila has been speaking ill of the IEBC and even organizing deadly demos to call for the removal of IEBC commissioners from office.





Mutahi, who is famous for his tyranny of numbers hypothesis that propelled Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, to the throne in 2013, now says Raila is beating drums of war because he wants the 2017 elections to be chaotic and bloody.





He also...



