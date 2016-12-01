MUTAHI NGUNYI gives UHURU the quickest way to send RAILA to Bondo by 8am (VIDEO)

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed a formula in which President Uhuru Kenyatta can beat CORD leader, Raila Odinga, by mid day in the 2017 General Elections.





According to Mutahi, Uhuru can change the structure of the Government and offer Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, a powerful position.





Ngunyi advises Uhuru to offer Kalonzo the position of...



