MUDAVADI says he is joining RAILA and we must be ready to shed blood to oppose Election Laws.

...tricks of a cornered and dangerous wildebeest,” Mudavadi said.





The amended laws allow manual voter identification and tabulation if electronic systems fail.





They also lift limits on campaign spending.





Mudavadi termed this week’s chaotic scenes in the National Assembly, which culminated in the passing the law on Thursday , a violation of the Constitution.





He told Uhuru that peace is a dividend of a credible election.





“The Jubilee regime has sensed defeat and the unholy attempt to legislate illegalities is just one move.”





“The President is abetting anarchy,” Mudavadi said.





