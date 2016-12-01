MUDAVADI asks Kenyans to reclaim their country! We can’t allow thieves to govern the country.

...resolve that.”





“2017 is the year of change.”





“We must forge unity of purpose to reclaim our country.”





“Kenya must return to the path of accountability, truth and justice,” said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi said the Government prioritised valueless mega projects as development programs to steal from Kenyans.





"Valueless grandiose projects have been shoved into Kenyan faces with little immediate economic value, yet we are saddled with a Sh3.6 trillion public debt." Mudavadi said.



