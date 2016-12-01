MUDAVADI asks Kenyans to reclaim their country! We can’t allow thieves to govern the country.

Saturday December 31, 2016 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenyans to vote wisely in the upcoming election by appointing credible and honest leaders.





In his New Year message, Mudavadi said the decision Kenyans make when voting has a direct impact on their families, the society and the country at large.





“The Auditor General says three-quarters of our budget is lost to corruption.”





“I call upon Kenyans to..



