Mouth-watering PHOTOs of S3XY Swahili LADY, SALMA, leaked, See those goodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:19

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - S3xy Swahili lady, Salma, has been embarrassed badly by a jilted lover after he leaked randy photos of her flesh in the infamous Mafisi Channel on Telegram.


Salma has a hot body that is worth flaunting.

She is not shapeless like some wannabee socialites who keep disturbing us with photos of their flesh on social media.

See photos of Salma’s hot goodies in the next page.

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno