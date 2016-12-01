Mouth-watering PHOTOs of S3XY Swahili LADY, SALMA, leaked, See those goodies.

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - S3xy Swahili lady, Salma, has been embarrassed badly by a jilted lover after he leaked randy photos of her flesh in the infamous Mafisi Channel on Telegram.





Salma has a hot body that is worth flaunting.





She is not shapeless like some wannabee socialites who keep disturbing us with photos of their flesh on social media.





See photos of Salma’s hot goodies in the next page.



