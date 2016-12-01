MILLIE ODHIAMBO may commit suicide! See what female MPs did for insulting UHURU.

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Women across the country held peaceful demonstrations on Thursday condemning Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Tuesday , Millie who was speaking to Journalists outside Parliament referred to Uhuru as a fisi (a hyena), an idiot and a fake President for using GSU and the Military to intimidate opposition MPs.





In Kajiado County, women took to the streets condemning Millie Odhiambo for abusing Uhuru Kenyatta.





The women said Millie should...



