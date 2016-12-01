MILLIE ODHIAMBO in trouble for abusing UHURU! Ordered to present herself to the police

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Mbita MP, Mille Odhiambo, is currently swimming in murky waters after the High Court ordered her to record a statement with the police for reportedly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In his ruling on Thursday , Justice James Wakiaga ordered Millie to present herself before the OCS Parliament Police Station to record a statement.





Justice Wakiaga said that the MP should be accompanied by her lawyers and that the police should not arrest her or apprehend her on the way.





However, Wakiaga disqualified himself from...



