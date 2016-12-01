Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - DMB

Daraja Microfinance Bank



Relationship Officer - Deposit



Reporting to: Head of Business



The Relationship Officer is responsible for onboarding individual accounts, businesses accounts and institutions.





To grow deposits by carrying out direct deposit mobilization activities and initiatives targeting SME businesses and Institutions.







Key Roles and Responsibilities

Revenue generation through onboarding of individual accounts, micro businesses, institutions and ensure they are funded and operated well; and growing deposits through cross selling of other accounts and services to existing customers.

Carrying our market activation initiatives targeting SME businesses, entrepreneurs and Institutions.

Managing relations by undertaking regular calls and visits to customers to ensure effective relationship management and acting as the main contact

Generation of business reports

Key Skills and Competencies

Bachelor’s Degree or diploma in commerce, finance, business or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience

Proper and organized documentation skills

Attention to detail

Thorough knowledge of bank’s products and services

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally

Strong sales and relationship building skills

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit history









Credit Risk Analyst



Reporting to: Credit Manager.



The Credit Analyst is responsible for gathering and analyzing credit information on current and potential borrowers; determines the advisability of granting credit for diversified types of loans; assists loan officers in writing loan requests; promotes business for the Bank by maintaining good customer relations and referring customers to appropriate staff for new services.







Key Roles and Responsibilities

Evaluating Clients’ credit data and financial statements in order to determine the degree of risk involved in lending money to them and enhance quality of credit applications

Preparing reports on the degree of risk in lending money to clients and keeping company credit exposures within set risk bearing limits

Keeping knowledge of key issues up-to-date (for example legal, market risk and compliance issues)

Evaluating the financial status of clients by producing financial ratios and their analysis and conferring with the credit associations and references to exchange credit information on clients.

To analyze loan request summaries, records and using data to recommend payments plans for loan applications before submitting the loan applications for approval.

Key Skills and Competencies

Degree in Business or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in lending and credit analysis

Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules and Microfinance act

Strong analytical skills

Proper and organized documentation skills

Attention to detail

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit history







Credit Officer



Reporting to: Business Manager - lending



The Credit Officer is responsible for managing the credit function of the business function efficiently and effectively in order to ensure that it is a profitable line of business and that the organization is not exposed to risks.



Key Roles and Responsibilities

Revenue generation through growth of a high quality loan book

Drive uptake of the lending products

Ensure proper credit administration and loan recovery

Developing and maintaining relationships with strategic partners, potential & existing clients with aim to increase and maintain the banks credit base.

Reviewing and analysing the client's credit risk status and giving a recommendation.

Key Skills and Competencies

Degree or diploma in commerce, finance, business or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in lending to small and medium enterprises

Proper and organized documentation skills

Attention to detail

Thorough knowledge of bank’s products and services

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally

Strong sales and relationship building skills

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit history









Head of Business



Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer



As the Head of Business, you will be responsible for managing the Business Development Department; build new deposit, loan and channel businesses.



Supervision for this role include supervising business line managers and business teams, these senior role gives you additional responsibilities of a strategic nature.







Key Roles and Responsibilities

Develop and adopt the bank’s business strategy in line with the changing business environment

Revenue generation through asset acquisition, liabilities and alternate channels

Managing relationships through proper coordination of business development teams, undertaking regular calls and visits to customers to ensure effective relationship management

Organizing and coordinating marketing activations and branding initiatives that are efficient and effective

Formulating the annual business development budget in compliance with the policy and ethical, corporate governance framework and present it to the board for approval

Key Skills and Competencies

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field, a master’s degree will be an added advantage

Professional qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in business function in a CBK registered institution

Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules

Strong analytical skills

Proper and organized documentation skills

Attention to detail

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

CBK clearance

Clean credit history









Business Manager - Channels



Reporting to: Head of Business



The Business Manager - Channels is responsible for the growth of the Alternative Banking Services through merchants and agency banking.



Key Roles and Responsibilities

Formulating and implementing alternate business channels strategies for all customer segments to achieve effective channel use, sales and customer satisfaction targets.

Proactively identifying opportunities for business growth and revenues through acquiring of agents and merchants.

Respond to queries from the Merchants, Internal customers and the CBK within the agreed SLAs.

Managing relationships through Engaging and managing merchants, agency, vendors and third party potential partner relationships through the product life cycle.

Driving and managing cross selling of all retail products and services through the alternative channels.

Key Skills and Competencies

Degree in business or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in acquiring business

Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules

Attention to detail

Thorough knowledge of bank’s products and services

Strong sales and relationship building skills

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit history









Bancassurance Officer



Reporting to: Head of Business



The Bancassurance Officer is responsible for insurance business growth and revenues through agency and insurance premiums financing.



Key Roles and Responsibilities

Revenue generation through growth of bancassurance business across and outside the bank channels.

Identify and leverage potential business opportunities seeking necessary support from the Head of Business and participating in all business growth initiatives

Ensure all collaterals and assets that have the Bank interest are properly and comprehensively insured and the Bank’s interest properly noted.

Managing client relationships and partnerships whilst ensuring retention of existing business relationships by ensuring high standards of customer service

Ensure compliance with all regulatory and internal procedures in regard to bancassurance business.

Product development and enhancement of existing ones based on market research and provided customer feedback

Ensure that the Bank, customers and staff insurable assets insured under the branch are renewed on time and that the premium is paid up.

Key Skills and Competencies

Bachelor’s degree in Insurance or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience

COP and ACII or AIIK certification

Strong negotiating skills

Good Communication skills and excellent Customer service skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and deliver effective solutions within strict deadlines

Ability to develop working relationships with a wide range of people

High integrity levels and ability to treat all client information with utmost confidentiality

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit reference

How to Apply



Qualified candidates should send their CV with a cover letter, contact details, 3 referees and expected remuneration to clearly indicating the job title on the subject line. Qualified candidates should send their CV with a cover letter, contact details, 3 referees and expected remuneration to jobs@darajabank.co.ke clearly indicating the job title on the subject line.



