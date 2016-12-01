Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - DMB

Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - DMBJobs and Careers 01:37
Reporting to: Head of Business
The Relationship Officer is responsible for onboarding individual accounts, businesses accounts and institutions.
To grow deposits by carrying out direct deposit mobilization activities and initiatives targeting SME businesses and Institutions.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Revenue generation
through onboarding of individual accounts, micro businesses, institutions
and ensure they are funded and operated well; and growing deposits through
cross selling of other accounts and services to existing customers.
- Carrying our market
activation initiatives targeting SME businesses, entrepreneurs and
Institutions.
- Managing relations
by undertaking regular calls and visits to customers to ensure effective
relationship management and acting as the main contact
- Generation of
business reports
Key Skills and Competencies
- Bachelor’s Degree
or diploma in commerce, finance, business or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience
- Proper and
organized documentation skills
- Attention to detail
- Thorough knowledge
of bank’s products and services
- Excellent
interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally
- Strong sales and
relationship building skills
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit
history
Credit Risk Analyst
Reporting to:Credit Manager.
The Credit Analyst is responsible for gathering and analyzing credit information on current and potential borrowers; determines the advisability of granting credit for diversified types of loans; assists loan officers in writing loan requests; promotes business for the Bank by maintaining good customer relations and referring customers to appropriate staff for new services.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Evaluating Clients’
credit data and financial statements in order to determine the degree of
risk involved in lending money to them and enhance quality of credit
applications
- Preparing reports
on the degree of risk in lending money to clients and keeping company
credit exposures within set risk bearing limits
- Keeping knowledge
of key issues up-to-date (for example legal, market risk and compliance
issues)
- Evaluating the
financial status of clients by producing financial ratios and their
analysis and conferring with the credit associations and references to
exchange credit information on clients.
- To analyze loan
request summaries, records and using data to recommend payments plans for
loan applications before submitting the loan applications for approval.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Degree in Business
or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience in lending and credit analysis
- Knowledge of
Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules and Microfinance act
- Strong analytical
skills
- Proper and
organized documentation skills
- Attention to detail
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit history
Credit Officer
Reporting to:Business Manager - lending
The Credit Officer is responsible for managing the credit function of the business function efficiently and effectively in order to ensure that it is a profitable line of business and that the organization is not exposed to risks.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Revenue generation
through growth of a high quality loan book
- Drive uptake of the
lending products
- Ensure proper
credit administration and loan recovery
- Developing and
maintaining relationships with strategic partners, potential &
existing clients with aim to increase and maintain the banks credit base.
- Reviewing and
analysing the client's credit risk status and giving a recommendation.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Degree or diploma
in commerce, finance, business or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience in lending to small and medium enterprises
- Proper and
organized documentation skills
- Attention to detail
- Thorough knowledge
of bank’s products and services
- Excellent
interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally
- Strong sales and
relationship building skills
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit
history
Head of Business
Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer
As the Head of Business, you will be responsible for managing the Business Development Department; build new deposit, loan and channel businesses.
Supervision for this role include supervising business line managers and business teams, these senior role gives you additional responsibilities of a strategic nature.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Develop and adopt
the bank’s business strategy in line with the changing business
environment
- Revenue generation
through asset acquisition, liabilities and alternate channels
- Managing relationships
through proper coordination of business development teams, undertaking
regular calls and visits to customers to ensure effective relationship
management
- Organizing and
coordinating marketing activations and branding initiatives that are
efficient and effective
- Formulating the
annual business development budget in compliance with the policy and
ethical, corporate governance framework and present it to the board for
approval
Key Skills and Competencies
- Bachelor’s Degree
in Business or related field, a master’s degree will be an added advantage
Professional qualification
- Minimum of 5 years’
experience in business function in a CBK registered institution
- Knowledge of
Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules
- Strong analytical
skills
- Proper and
organized documentation skills
- Attention to detail
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- CBK clearance
- Clean credit
history
Business Manager - Channels
Reporting to: Head of Business
The Business Manager - Channels is responsible for the growth of the Alternative Banking Services through merchants and agency banking.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Formulating and
implementing alternate business channels strategies for all customer
segments to achieve effective channel use, sales and customer satisfaction
targets.
- Proactively
identifying opportunities for business growth and revenues through
acquiring of agents and merchants.
- Respond to queries
from the Merchants, Internal customers and the CBK within the agreed SLAs.
- Managing
relationships through Engaging and managing merchants, agency, vendors and
third party potential partner relationships through the product life
cycle.
- Driving and
managing cross selling of all retail products and services through the
alternative channels.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Degree in business
or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience in acquiring business
- Knowledge of
Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules
- Attention to detail
- Thorough knowledge
of bank’s products and services
- Strong sales and
relationship building skills
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit
history
Bancassurance Officer
Reporting to: Head of Business
The Bancassurance Officer is responsible for insurance business growth and revenues through agency and insurance premiums financing.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Revenue generation
through growth of bancassurance business across and outside the bank
channels.
- Identify and
leverage potential business opportunities seeking necessary support from
the Head of Business and participating in all business growth initiatives
- Ensure all
collaterals and assets that have the Bank interest are properly and
comprehensively insured and the Bank’s interest properly noted.
- Managing client
relationships and partnerships whilst ensuring retention of existing
business relationships by ensuring high standards of customer service
- Ensure compliance
with all regulatory and internal procedures in regard to bancassurance
business.
- Product development
and enhancement of existing ones based on market research and provided
customer feedback
- Ensure that the
Bank, customers and staff insurable assets insured under the branch are
renewed on time and that the premium is paid up.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Bachelor’s degree
in Insurance or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience
- COP and ACII or
AIIK certification
- Strong negotiating
skills
- Good Communication
skills and excellent Customer service skills
- Accuracy and
attention to detail
- Ability to work
independently and deliver effective solutions within strict deadlines
- Ability to develop
working relationships with a wide range of people
- High integrity
levels and ability to treat all client information with utmost
confidentiality
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit
reference
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV with a cover letter, contact details, 3 referees and expected remuneration tojobs@darajabank.co.ke clearly indicating the job title on the subject line.
Closing date for the applications will be 26th December, 2016.