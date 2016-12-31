MICHELLE OBAMA name drops Kenya in her powerful last commencement speech as First Lady.

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - This is Michelle Obama’s final commencement address as FLOTUS to graduates from the City College of New York in Harlem where she hailed the rich diversity of the class and the obstacles they overcame.





She used her family's own American story to pass on the message:





"It's the story that I witness every single day when I wake up in a house that was built by slaves, and I watch my daughters — two beautiful, black young women — head off to school waving goodbye to their father, the President of the United States, the son of a man from Kenya who came here to America for the same reasons as many of you: To get an education and improve his prospects in life."





Watch part of the speech below as she explains how living without privilege makes one stronger.



