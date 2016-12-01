Meet a MZUNGU man who speaks fluent KIKUYU like a tout from Murang’a (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:59
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - If you get surprised when you come across a white person conversing in Swahili, then this clip of a mzungu guy speaking fluent Kikuyu will blow you away.
The white guy in the clip comfortably engages a woman probably from Central Kenya (who is clearly impressed) in Kikuyu you would think it is his first language.
Watch the video below.
