Meet a MZUNGU man who speaks fluent KIKUYU like a tout from Murang’a (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:59

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - If you get surprised when you come across a white person conversing in Swahili, then this clip of a mzungu guy speaking fluent Kikuyu will blow you away.

The white guy in the clip comfortably engages a woman probably from Central Kenya (who is clearly impressed) in Kikuyu you would think it is his first language.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

