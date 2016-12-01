Meet BAHATI’s girlfriend, a S£XY single mother from JCC (PHOTOs).

Friday, December 23, 2016 - Youthful gospel singer, Bahati, has finally found a girlfriend after crying out that he was desperately looking for a partner.





The Mathare born singer is dating Diana Marua, a fashion designer and s3xy single mother who goes to Allan Kiuna’s JCC.





Diana is older than Bahati and it’s not clear whether she is in a gold-digging business like most single mothers in Nairobi do.





Bahati took to social media and poured his heart out after she surprised him with birthday gifts saying





" Thank You Sweet Hearts for the Maaaanyyy Birthday Wishes, May God bless you All.....Thank you Diana for the Many Surprises. Am Humbled,"





