MARANDA/ MASENO principals go missing after failing students - They were used to cheating

Friday December 30, 2016 - School principals of Maranda and Maseno High Schools have gone missing hours after the release of the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results by Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi.





This is after the two schools dropped drastically in performance thanks to Matiangi’s anti-cheating measures, which have seen the numbers of those who attained C+ and above reduce significantly.





Maseno Principal, Paul Otula, disappeared immediately after the...



