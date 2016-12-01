MARAGA warns DUALE against threatening ODUNGA! We don’t want Jubilee’s nonsense!

Friday December 23, 2016 - Chief Justice, David Maraga, has condemned Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, for intimidating High Court Judge, Justice George Odunga.





On Thursday , Duale who is also the Garissa Township MP, threatened to table a motion in Parliament to remove Judge Odunga from office over what he termed as biased rulings against the Government.





“And I want to tell one Judge Odunga, when we open on January 24 , I will introduce a motion to discuss you.”





“We will expose you.”





“You cannot be...



