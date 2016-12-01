MARAGA warns DUALE against threatening ODUNGA! We don’t want Jubilee’s nonsense!Editor's Choice 08:58
Friday December 23, 2016 - Chief Justice, David Maraga, has condemned Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, for intimidating High Court Judge, Justice George Odunga.
On Thursday, Duale who is also the Garissa Township MP, threatened to table a motion in Parliament to remove Judge Odunga from office over what he termed as biased rulings against the Government.
“And I want to tell one Judge Odunga, when we open on January 24, I will introduce a motion to discuss you.”
“We will expose you.”
“You cannot be...
Page 1 2