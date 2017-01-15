Manufacturing and Cost Accountant Job Vacancy

Manufacturing and Cost Accountant Job VacancyJobs and Careers 10:05
Employment Type: Full Time
Position: Manufacturing and Cost Accountant
Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.
Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland
Reports to: General Manager
Status: Expat
Probation Period: Three months
Notice Period: One month
Salary Range: $1000 - $1500 (Based on Experience)
General Purpose:
- Under limited
supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.
- Performs other
duties as assigned.
Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Review and Follow up
with Logistics Planner Shipments in Transit
- Ensure that
Store-man process GIT to location 2 daily
- When GIT is received
prepare On costs and provided to Accounts Payable to capture the entries
- Follow the Process
through with Stores Personnel for Transfers after all entries are
completed in Location 2
- Follow up Receipting
process daily that all Goods are captured into ACCPAC
- Prepare Materials
Actual vs. Standard daily/weekly/monthly schedule recording Receipts by
Volume and Cost. Building database for next year’s Standard Costs
- Prepare Budget
Standard Costs yearly in conjunction with SCM and CFM
- Hedging programs
follow up with SCM
- Taking the above
into account ensure that any new materials created the standard costs
reflects on the input documents and check and sign off ACCPAC creation
item and file document
- Analyzing and review
MO results against Standards
- Prepare and Review
Price Variance and Labor Recoveries against General Ledger monthly and
present to FM
- Prepare KO MADA
report Monthly and present to FM
- Prepare and Review
Diesel usages against BOM and Standards set and propose changes to Supply
Chain Manager (SCM). If changes obtain approval from SCM and submit
document to IT for changes. Check and sign off changes in ACCPAC.
- Multi-Tasking must
be implemented and reviewed and trained by Senior/FM continuously
- Accountant for
Factory Management of Cost Centers and accuracy
- Adhoc requirements
by Factory to be completed timeously
- Performing other
duties are required.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A college degree AND
minimum two (2) years as senior cost accountant IN food industry.
Skills & Knowledge for this Role:
- Must have a strong
Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound
understanding of accounting principles.
- Computer Literate –
Strong Excel skills and the ability to use Outlook and Word
- Advanced MS Excel
skills
- Accuracy and attention
to detail
- Ability to
accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
- Aptitude for numbers
and quantitative skills
- Familiarity with
financial accounting statements
- Experience with
general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process
- Hands-on experience
with accounting software packages
- Skill in oral and
written communication.
- Proven experience as
a Financial controller or Senior accountant
- Skill in
establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other
employees.
How to Apply:
Please submit your and up- to -date CV torecruit@soundboardconsultkenya.co.ke
Closing Date: 15th Jan 2017