Manufacturing and Cost Accountant Job Vacancy

Company / Department: LOOMAS Food



Employment Type: Full Time



Position: Manufacturing and Cost Accountant



Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.



Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland



Reports to: General Manager



Status: Expat



Probation Period: Three months



Notice Period: One month



Salary Range: $1000 - $1500 (Based on Experience)



General Purpose:

Under limited supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.



Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Review and Follow up with Logistics Planner Shipments in Transit

Ensure that Store-man process GIT to location 2 daily

When GIT is received prepare On costs and provided to Accounts Payable to capture the entries

Follow the Process through with Stores Personnel for Transfers after all entries are completed in Location 2

Follow up Receipting process daily that all Goods are captured into ACCPAC

Prepare Materials Actual vs. Standard daily/weekly/monthly schedule recording Receipts by Volume and Cost. Building database for next year’s Standard Costs

Prepare Budget Standard Costs yearly in conjunction with SCM and CFM

Hedging programs follow up with SCM

Taking the above into account ensure that any new materials created the standard costs reflects on the input documents and check and sign off ACCPAC creation item and file document

Analyzing and review MO results against Standards

Prepare and Review Price Variance and Labor Recoveries against General Ledger monthly and present to FM

Prepare KO MADA report Monthly and present to FM

Prepare and Review Diesel usages against BOM and Standards set and propose changes to Supply Chain Manager (SCM). If changes obtain approval from SCM and submit document to IT for changes. Check and sign off changes in ACCPAC.

Multi-Tasking must be implemented and reviewed and trained by Senior/FM continuously

Accountant for Factory Management of Cost Centers and accuracy

Adhoc requirements by Factory to be completed timeously

Performing other duties are required.

Minimum Qualifications:

A college degree AND minimum two (2) years as senior cost accountant IN food industry.

Skills & Knowledge for this Role:

Must have a strong Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound understanding of accounting principles.

Computer Literate – Strong Excel skills and the ability to use Outlook and Word

Advanced MS Excel skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

Familiarity with financial accounting statements

Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process

Hands-on experience with accounting software packages

Skill in oral and written communication.

Proven experience as a Financial controller or Senior accountant

Skill in establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other employees.

How to Apply:





Please submit your and up- to -date CV to recruit@soundboardconsultkenya.co.ke