Manufacturing and Cost Accountant Job Vacancy

Company / Department: LOOMAS Food
 
Employment Type: Full Time  
 
Position: Manufacturing and Cost Accountant
 
Company: Food manufacturing and snacks industry.
 
Location: Hargeisa, Somaliland  
 
Reports to: General Manager    
 
Status: Expat
 
Probation Period: Three months
  
Notice Period: One month
 
Salary Range: $1000 - $1500 (Based on Experience)

General Purpose:
  • Under limited supervision, manages all financial functions in LOOMAS.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions: Duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related, or of a logical assignment.
 
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
  • Review and Follow up with Logistics Planner Shipments in Transit
  • Ensure that Store-man process GIT to location 2 daily
  • When GIT is received prepare On costs and provided to Accounts Payable to capture the entries
  • Follow the Process through with Stores Personnel for Transfers after all entries are completed in Location 2
  • Follow up Receipting process daily that all Goods are captured into ACCPAC
  • Prepare Materials Actual vs. Standard daily/weekly/monthly schedule recording Receipts by Volume and Cost. Building database for next year’s Standard Costs
  • Prepare Budget Standard Costs yearly in conjunction with SCM and CFM
  • Hedging programs follow up with SCM
  • Taking the above into account ensure that any new materials created the standard costs reflects on the input documents and check and sign off ACCPAC creation item and file document
  • Analyzing and review MO results against Standards
  • Prepare and Review Price Variance and Labor Recoveries against General Ledger monthly and present to FM
  • Prepare KO MADA report Monthly and present to FM
  • Prepare and Review Diesel usages against BOM and Standards set and propose changes to Supply Chain Manager (SCM). If changes obtain approval from SCM and submit document to IT for changes. Check and sign off changes in ACCPAC.
  • Multi-Tasking must be implemented and reviewed and trained by Senior/FM continuously
  • Accountant for Factory Management of Cost Centers and accuracy
  • Adhoc requirements by Factory to be completed timeously
  • Performing other duties are required.
Minimum Qualifications:
  • A college degree AND minimum two (2) years as senior cost accountant IN food industry.
Skills & Knowledge for this Role:
  • Must have a strong Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; sound understanding of accounting principles.
  • Computer Literate – Strong Excel skills and the ability to use Outlook and Word
  • Advanced MS Excel skills
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports
  • Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills
  • Familiarity with financial accounting statements
  • Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process
  • Hands-on experience with accounting software packages
  • Skill in oral and written communication.
  • Proven experience as a Financial controller or Senior accountant
  • Skill in establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with other employees.
How to Apply:
 
Please submit your and up- to -date CV torecruit@soundboardconsultkenya.co.ke 
  
Closing Date: 15th Jan 2017

   

