Man kidnapped after flaunting millions, See how kidnappers are mistreating him (VIDEO)

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - A man who stole millions of shillings from cartels and then went ahead to flaunt the money on social media has been kidnapped.





A video that is going rounds on social media shows the guy being beaten like a dog by the men who have held him hostage.





Apparently, the men who kidnapped him were contracted by the cartels to kidnap him.





His family has been given two days to return the money or the...



