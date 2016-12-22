Man from Migori gives SHOCKING reason why he prefers to have S3X with animals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 04:35

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - A 23-year old man from Nyatike Sub-County, Migori County, who was caught pants down with a neighbour’s goat, has defended his bestiality tendencies.


The man identified as Otieno Jalango says engaging in s3xual activities with animals is safer since he fears contracting the HIV virus if he did so with women.

 “Animals cannot contract HIV, unlike humans.”

“S*x with...

  1. Anonymous
    22 December 2016 at 07:51

    gays are inhuman

  2. Anonymous
    22 December 2016 at 08:17

    that must be a gay man. Shame on you devils

   

