MAKAU MUTUA reveals the man who can purge corruption in Kenya, not UHURU, not JAKOM

Thursday December 29, 2016 - United States based scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the name of the man who can eliminate corruption in Kenya.





Over the past three years, the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been trying to fight corruption but it has been unable to fight the vice because even the President’s relatives and family members are involved in corruption.





On the other hand opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who pretends to...



