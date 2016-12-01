MAKAU MUTUA is behaving like a jilted lover! See who he is campaigning for ahead of 2017

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Barely three months after renowned law scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, failed in an interview to become the next Chief Justice in Kenya, the US based dean has started campaigning for his popular presidential candidate in the country ahead of 2017.





On Monday , Makau who is a former Law Lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York posted comments that imply that he supports a certain presidential candidate in Kenya.





Although most..



