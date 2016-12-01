MADNESS! Man prays and casts demons out of ATM machine to dispense money (VIDEO)

Friday, December 30, 2016 - This crazy guy went to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) machine but for some unknown reasons, it couldn’t dispense money to him.

He then proceeded to pray earnestly while speaking in tongues, casting out demons which possessed the machine.


The frustrated man then describes the ATM as “not correct” and wondered why he bothered deposit his money in the bank.

Watch the hilarious Video below.

