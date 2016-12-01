LUOs celebrate death of MOSES KURIA’s brother a year after saying RAILA killed FIDEL

....just a year ago, he abused their deity that he killed his son, Fidel Odinga.





Below are some mean reactions from Luos against Moses Kuria.





“The death that took away Moses Kuria's brother missed its target by a whisker. RIP Charles. You had to go for someone to win reelection,” Hon Jim Bonnie.





“When Raila lost his son.r.i.p..Fidel ,moses Kuria was all over the media claiming that his dad sacrificed him...how would moses Kuria feel if people spread such propaganda against him???,” Maxwell Kinyili.





“I hear Hon. Moses Kuria's brother just passed away...my friend Hon Jim Bonnie thinks death missed the target and,” Samson Ogola said.





“Death can be a silly thing, instead of picking Moses Kuria it decided to hit a human. Very disappointed,” Jakusa Jack Wuodnyatanga.





