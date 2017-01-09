Legal & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancy: Real Estate Legal & Administration Manager - Nairobi



Our client a real estate company with a vision of transforming the provision of housing in Kenya by setting the standard for the development of affordable, thriving communities for hard working families.



Chronic shortage of housing means that slums are the dominant form of urban housing.





Our client exists to bridge the gap between the huge demand for affordable housing and this shortage of supply.





They have developed an innovative solution that will help transform the region’s urban landscape and bring the dream of homeownership to the masses.



They have a community of 1,000 homes in the booming satellite town of Athi River, on the outskirts of Nairobi.



Job Purpose / Summary: The job holder will be responsible for supporting sales & accounts, monitoring documentation, overseeing the legal processes of buying a home from initial customer contact to occupation, and managing other aspects of the company’s administrative and office management.





There is considerable legal work involved with our legal team and our buyers’ lawyers.



Duties and Responsibilities



Legal

Primary point of contact between the client and lawyers regarding all buyer matters: liaise daily with lawyers regarding buyer documents and payments from Sale Agreement to partial discharges to the handover of homes;

Track all buyer documents and payments sent to lawyers;

Work with our lawyers to create or edit any documents with legal wording;

Respond to buyer and buyer’s lawyer’s inquiries; facilitate communication with our lawyers;

Manage the handover process to new owners.

Office

Order and disburse all company equipment (keys, phones, computers etc): maintain logs of the same;

Manage all email addresses & calendar groups: troubleshoot the same for all employees when needed;

Manage the Dropbox business account and all members.

Administrative

Support the workings of various departments in the organization including sales, accounting, admin, directors and the legal team to ensure that every sale is brought to conclusion legally and financially;

Track all buyers and units from date of Letter of Offer issued to date of unit handover: track dates, payments, payments terms, buyer demographic info etc.;

Create sales and revenue charts and graphs from the master list for monthly reporting to the directors;

Create all new documents, cover letters, email templates, schedules as needed;

Check all legal documents (Letters of Offer, Agreements for Lease, Leases, Notices of Completion, Possession Letters etc.) to make sure there are no errors before being sent to buyers/advocates;

Maintain, create and improve the administrative processes daily;

Track sales numbers to double check commissions with sales manager each month;

Create new batch pricing periodically as per the directors’ instructions using varying assumptions per batch: update relevant documents (pricing slides, BIFs etc);

Create & troubleshoot trackers for sales: leads, LOF/AFL summaries, commissions, any others as requested.

Periodically review the CRM for updates and changes;

Improve processes and policies in support of organizational goals. Formulate and implement departmental and organizational policies and procedures to maximize output.

Monitor adherence to rules, regulations and procedures;

Monitor, manage and improve the efficiency of support services such as IT, HR, accounts and finance.

Facilitate coordination and communication between support functions.

Accounting

Primary point of contact between accounting and lawyers;

Track and analyze sales revenue per month.

Human Resources

Create and file employee contracts and related correspondence;

Create and update the HR manual;

Organize quarterly reviews;

Track & record all employee sick and leave days for accounting use.

Perform any other related activities required in the company from time to time.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors’ degree in Business related course or its equivalent.

A Diploma in law will be an added advantage.

Legal training and experience in a property-related business would be beneficial.

Proven work experience of about five (5) years in the property sector handling Legal, Office Administration, Human Resource and Accounting functions is highly desirable.

Must be extremely proficient with MS office applications: Word (including protected forms), Excel (including using and editing formulas), Power point (including creating presentations).

Strong administrative experience, obsessive attention to detail, and must be highly organized.

Professional communication skills. This position requires frequent communication with lawyers, partners, vendors and other organizations outside of the company.

A high level of professionalism and business acumen required.

Entrepreneurial skills.

Have passion, drive and integrity

If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents our client is looking for, we would like to hear from you.



Please make your application through our website www.dorbe-leit.co.ke before close of business 9th January 2017.




