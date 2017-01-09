Legal & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Legal & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:14
Our client a real estate company with a vision of transforming the provision of housing in Kenya by setting the standard for the development of affordable, thriving communities for hard working families.
Chronic shortage of housing means that slums are the dominant form of urban housing.
Our client exists to bridge the gap between the huge demand for affordable housing and this shortage of supply.
They have developed an innovative solution that will help transform the region’s urban landscape and bring the dream of homeownership to the masses.
They have a community of 1,000 homes in the booming satellite town of Athi River, on the outskirts of Nairobi.
Job Purpose / Summary: The job holder will be responsible for supporting sales & accounts, monitoring documentation, overseeing the legal processes of buying a home from initial customer contact to occupation, and managing other aspects of the company’s administrative and office management.
There is considerable legal work involved with our legal team and our buyers’ lawyers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Legal
- Primary point of
contact between the client and lawyers regarding all buyer matters: liaise
daily with lawyers regarding buyer documents and payments from Sale
Agreement to partial discharges to the handover of homes;
- Track all buyer
documents and payments sent to lawyers;
- Work with our
lawyers to create or edit any documents with legal wording;
- Respond to buyer and
buyer’s lawyer’s inquiries; facilitate communication with our lawyers;
- Manage the handover
process to new owners.
Office
- Order and disburse
all company equipment (keys, phones, computers etc): maintain logs of the
same;
- Manage all email
addresses & calendar groups: troubleshoot the same for all employees
when needed;
- Manage the Dropbox
business account and all members.
Administrative
- Support the workings
of various departments in the organization including sales, accounting,
admin, directors and the legal team to ensure that every sale is brought
to conclusion legally and financially;
- Track all buyers and
units from date of Letter of Offer issued to date of unit handover: track
dates, payments, payments terms, buyer demographic info etc.;
- Create sales and
revenue charts and graphs from the master list for monthly reporting to
the directors;
- Create all new
documents, cover letters, email templates, schedules as needed;
- Check all legal
documents (Letters of Offer, Agreements for Lease, Leases, Notices of
Completion, Possession Letters etc.) to make sure there are no errors
before being sent to buyers/advocates;
- Maintain, create and
improve the administrative processes daily;
- Track sales numbers
to double check commissions with sales manager each month;
- Create new batch
pricing periodically as per the directors’ instructions using varying
assumptions per batch: update relevant documents (pricing slides, BIFs
etc);
- Create &
troubleshoot trackers for sales: leads, LOF/AFL summaries, commissions,
any others as requested.
- Periodically review
the CRM for updates and changes;
- Improve processes
and policies in support of organizational goals. Formulate and implement
departmental and organizational policies and procedures to maximize
output.
- Monitor adherence to
rules, regulations and procedures;
- Monitor, manage and
improve the efficiency of support services such as IT, HR, accounts and
finance.
- Facilitate
coordination and communication between support functions.
Accounting
- Primary point of
contact between accounting and lawyers;
- Track and analyze
sales revenue per month.
Human Resources
- Create and file
employee contracts and related correspondence;
- Create and update
the HR manual;
- Organize quarterly
reviews;
- Track & record
all employee sick and leave days for accounting use.
- Perform any other
related activities required in the company from time to time.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors’ degree in
Business related course or its equivalent.
- A Diploma in law
will be an added advantage.
- Legal training and
experience in a property-related business would be beneficial.
- Proven work
experience of about five (5) years in the property sector handling Legal,
Office Administration, Human Resource and Accounting functions is highly
desirable.
- Must be extremely
proficient with MS office applications: Word (including protected forms),
Excel (including using and editing formulas), Power point (including
creating presentations).
- Strong
administrative experience, obsessive attention to detail, and must be
highly organized.
- Professional
communication skills. This position requires frequent communication with
lawyers, partners, vendors and other organizations outside of the company.
- A high level of
professionalism and business acumen required.
- Entrepreneurial
skills.
- Have passion, drive
and integrity
How to apply:
If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents our client is looking for, we would like to hear from you.
Please make your application through our website www.dorbe-leit.co.ke before close of business 9th January 2017.
Only successful candidates will be contacted.