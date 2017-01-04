Learning Advisor Job in Kenya

Learning Advisor Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 17:54
Job Title: Learning Advisor
Job Description: We are an international training and consultancy organization offering technical training and education services designed for individuals, and organizations working in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water sanitation and hygiene sectors .
Job Description: We are an international training and consultancy organization offering technical training and education services designed for individuals, and organizations working in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water sanitation and hygiene sectors .
We are looking for a learning advisor to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of our Institutes.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop
training programs (outsourced or in-house)
- Creation or
modification of required training modules
- Choose appropriate
training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training,
professional development classes e.t.c.)
- Market available
training opportunities to organizations’ and provide necessary information
- Conduct sector wide
needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be
addressed
- Use accepted
education principles and track new training methods and techniques
- Design and prepare educational
aids and materials
- Assess instructional
effectiveness and summarize evaluation reports determining the impact of
training on learners’ skills and how it affects KPIs
- Partner with
stakeholders and liaise with matter experts regarding instructional design
- Maintain updated
curriculum database and training records
- Manage and maintain
in-house training facilities and equipment
- Development and
analysis of training assessments
- Ability to manage
varying classroom sizes
- Determine additional
training strategies based on data or observation
- Provide consistent
and developmental feedback to clients
- All other duties
assigned
Requirements
- Knowledge of Public
Service in Kenya
- Proven working
experience in coordinating multiple training events in a corporate setting
- Extensive knowledge
of instructional design theory and implementation
- Adequate knowledge
of learning management systems and web delivery tools
- Proven ability to
complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate,
monitor and evaluate)
- Familiarity with
traditional and modern training methods and techniques
- MS Office
proficiency
- Advanced
organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple assignments
- Strong communication
skills
- Excellent
interpersonal skills to interact with all levels (client, sales, program
managers, supervisors, and agents)
- Previous assessment
experience and training evaluation
- Project management
skills required.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Masters of public
health
- First Degree
(Bachelors) in Research and Statistics or Social science related
background
- Minimum of two (2)
years work experience in a related field/position.
- A working knowledge
in Sales & Marketing, preferably product/business development.
- Research and data
analysis skills (qualitative and quantitative).
- Statistical analysis
skills will be required
- Teaching/training
experience will be an added advantage
Salary: Starting KES 70,000.
Application procedure:
Application procedure:
If you meet the above criteria, please send your application tohr@indepthresearch.org before 4th January 2017.Note: Use the job title as the subject line in your application email.