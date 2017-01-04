Learning Advisor Job in Kenya

Job Title: Learning Advisor 

Job Description: We are an international training and consultancy organization offering technical training and education services designed for individuals, and organizations working in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health;  humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water sanitation and hygiene sectors .
 
We are looking for a learning advisor to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of our Institutes.
Responsibilities
  • Design and develop training programs (outsourced or in-house)
  • Creation or modification of required training modules
  • Choose appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes e.t.c.)
  • Market available training opportunities to organizations’ and provide necessary information
  • Conduct sector wide needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed
  • Use accepted education principles and track new training methods and techniques
  • Design and prepare educational aids and materials
  • Assess instructional effectiveness and summarize evaluation reports determining the impact of training on learners’ skills and how it affects KPIs
  • Partner with stakeholders and liaise with matter experts regarding instructional design
  • Maintain updated curriculum database and training records
  • Manage and maintain in-house training facilities and equipment
  • Development and analysis of training assessments
  • Ability to manage varying classroom sizes
  • Determine additional training strategies based on data or observation
  • Provide consistent and developmental feedback to clients
  • All other duties assigned
Requirements

  • Knowledge of Public Service in Kenya
  • Proven working experience in coordinating multiple training events in a corporate setting
  • Extensive knowledge of instructional design theory and implementation
  • Adequate knowledge of learning management systems and web delivery tools
  • Proven ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)
  • Familiarity with traditional and modern training methods and techniques
  • MS Office proficiency
  • Advanced organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple assignments
  • Strong communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to interact with all levels (client, sales, program managers, supervisors, and agents)
  • Previous assessment experience and training evaluation
  • Project management skills required.
Qualifications and Experience:
  • Masters of public health
  • First Degree (Bachelors) in Research and Statistics or Social science related background
  • Minimum of two (2) years work experience in a related field/position.
  • A working knowledge in Sales & Marketing, preferably product/business development.
  • Research and data analysis skills (qualitative and quantitative).
  • Statistical analysis skills  will be required
  • Teaching/training experience will be an added advantage
Salary: Starting KES 70,000.

Application procedure:
 
If you meet the above criteria, please send your application tohr@indepthresearch.org before 4th January 2017. 
 
Note: Use the job title as the subject line in your application email.

   

