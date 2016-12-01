LADY nearly kills her boyfriend after she busted him texting a clande (Watch VIDEO).

Friday, 30 December 2016 - Some ladies are just ruthless and insecure.





This lady gave her boyfriend a dog’s beating after she caught him texting a clande.





She wrestled him to the ground and gave him a beating he will never forget simply because he was texting another lady who is said to be his clande.





Ladies, why don’t you give your man space?





It’s very difficult to tame a cheating man no matter how hard you try.





See how this heartless lady beat her boyfriend after catching him texting a clande.



