Lady Messenger / Cook / Cleaner Job in Nairobi Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:06

Job Vacancy: Messenger / Cook / Cleaner

(Ladies Preferred)
 
Job Description
  • Running errands on a daily basis, carrying out messengerial duties
  • Perform cooking jobs in both household and office on a daily basis
  • Perform cleaning tasks in both office and household, ensuring all rooms are clean and equipment’s in good condition and all furniture properly arranged
  • Purchasing all food items, supplies for both office and household
  • Perform personal assistant duties for the Director

Salary: Between Ksh. 9,000 to 15,000/=

Requirements
  • Must be a Christian (God Fearing , humble lady,)
  • Must be able to accept a lot of responsibility
  • Should be a trustworthy person
  • Should be an active person who likes moving around.
  • Must be presentable, have good English, polite, responsible
Qualifications:
  • Minimum level of education: High school Education
  • Will not accept degree holders for this job
  • Should be between 20 yrs to 30yrs of age.
Location: Offices based in Nairobi (Good working conditions).
 
Send your CV to: nairobimediaworks@gmail.com

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno