Lady Messenger / Cook / Cleaner Job in Nairobi Kenya

Lady Messenger / Cook / Cleaner Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 10:06
(Ladies Preferred)
Job Description
- Running errands on a
daily basis, carrying out messengerial duties
- Perform cooking jobs
in both household and office on a daily basis
- Perform cleaning
tasks in both office and household, ensuring all rooms are clean and
equipment’s in good condition and all furniture properly arranged
- Purchasing all food
items, supplies for both office and household
- Perform personal
assistant duties for the Director
Salary: Between Ksh. 9,000 to 15,000/=
Requirements
Requirements
- Must be a Christian
(God Fearing , humble lady,)
- Must be able to
accept a lot of responsibility
- Should be a
trustworthy person
- Should be an active
person who likes moving around.
- Must be presentable,
have good English, polite, responsible
Qualifications:
- Minimum level of
education: High school Education
- Will not accept
degree holders for this job
- Should be between 20
yrs to 30yrs of age.
Location: Offices based in Nairobi (Good working conditions).Send your CV to: nairobimediaworks@gmail.com