LADY Cop swims across Chinga dam to save a kid who had been dumped by mother (VIDEO).

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - A female cop by the name, Ruth Cheptoon, touched the hearts of many people after she swam across Chinga dam to save a kid who had been dumped by his mother.





According to reports, the boy had been thrown in the dam by his mother after she failed to meet his basic needs.





The boy was miraculously saved by the cop after she swam 150 meters across the dam.





Watch this touching video.



