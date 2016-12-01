Kukula nyama! DUALE’s nephew shuts down KICC with lavish wedding (See PHOTOs)

Sunday, 25 December 2016 - Majority leader Adan Duale’s nephew, Jamal Abdi, tied the knot with the love of his life in an invite only wedding held at KICC on Saturday.





The lavish wedding that was attended by top Government officials brought business to a standstill at KICC as flashy guzzlers sneaked their way in.





Armed cops were seen moving around KICC with sniffer dogs with high end cars occupying the parking lot.





Deputy President William Ruto was among dignitaries who were invited and he took to social media saying





“The family unit is a start to building a united and strong country. When two people are joined, they start a journey that evolves into a family and community. He who finds a wife finds a good thing, says the Lord,”





