KTN’s MOHAMMED ALI attacked for demeaning remark as Kenyans say he is rude

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - Gutsy investigative journalist, Mohammed Al,i was criticized on twitter and hit back telling critics that investigative journalism is not as easy as farming.





The award winning journalist was accused of not upholding ethics and not respecting privacy of his subjects for ratings.





The fearless journalist who is thought to harbor political ambitions hit back telling his critics his job is not a walk in the park like farming.





His unflattering remark about farming sparked outrage with…



