KTN’s JAMES SMART loses his cool but 1 guy tells MATHENGE his wife is having S£X with a friend

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , , 12:23

Monday, December 26, 2016 - KTN anchor James Smart is known to be cool and measured but woe unto you if you take his calmness for weakness.

One Oliver Mathenge learnt this the hard way after he tried to mock Smart’s KTN Show ‘News Sources’


The Star reporter claimed that News Sources was a mediocre show and he pitied its guests.

James hit back with a...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno