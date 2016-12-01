KQ plane enroute to France makes emergency turn back to JKIA after malfunctioning (PHOTOs)

Friday, 30 December 2016 - A Kenya Airways plane enroute to Paris, France, was forced to make an emergency turn back to JKIA after its pressurization system developed mechanical problems.





This affected the normal supply of onboard air provision, putting the lives of passengers at risk.





A turn back to JKIA was ordered and emergency declared before the passengers were given oxygen masks and then safely evacuated.





