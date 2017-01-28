Key Accounts Manager Job in Kenya

Key Accounts Manager - FMCG
 
Our client, a leading Manufacturer in East and Central Africa is looking for a skilled Key Accounts Manager to oversee the relationships of the company with its most important clients.

The successful candidate will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining long term key customers by comprehending their requirements. 

The ideal candidate will be apt in building strong relationships with strategic customers, identify needs and requirements to promote the company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction and negotiate with the client to obtain a win-win solution for both parties.
 
The goal is to contribute in sustaining and growing our business to achieve long-term success.
 
Responsibilities:
  • Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure to reduce competition.
  • Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
  • Expand the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives
  • Ensure the correct products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner
  • Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams
  • Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust
  • Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships
  • Prepare regular reports of progress, forecasts, competitor activities, market share and team to internal stakeholders
  • Lead and manage a team to achieve set sales targets
  • Ensure branch level orders, stocks, promotions, displays, marketing initiatives are in place
Qualifications:
  • Proven experience as key accounts manager within the FMCG industry.
  • 30 to 40 years.
  • Minimum 5 years experience.
  • Experience in sales and providing solutions based on customer needs.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • An aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Ability in problem-solving and negotiation.
  • B.Sc/BA in business administration, sales or relevant field.
Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 - 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 - 1,500 USD) depending on skills and experience
 
Deadline: 28th January 2017          
 
Applications:
 
To apply, please follow the link:  

http://bit.ly/2i2GgKH 
Summit Recruitment & Search, 
Blixen Court, Karen Road,
Karen

We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.

   

