Kenyan LADIES, Here’s the bitter truth you must swallow, love it or hate it.

1. S3x doesn't keep a man, if you like, turn 360% on bed, he will still dump you. Bleach until you become white, if he doesn't notice the qualities of a wife in you, he will leave you.





2. A man who wins your love with cash may not stay forever. Real men don't settle down with fake women who love money.





3. The beauty of a woman can take her to a Palace but her character will determine how long she stays in the palace. Beauty attracts men but character keeps them.





4. Material things definitely have its merits but it…



