Kalenjin Elders tell MOI to stop abusing WILLIAM RUTO that he is corrupt and arrogant

The Kenyan DAILY POST 19:23

Sunday December 25, 2016 - A section of elders from Rift Valley have urged Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, to stop abusing Deputy President William Ruto.


Over the last two years, Moi and Ruto have engaged in a war of words with the former claiming that the latter is not a leader but a corrupt and arrogant man.

But speaking on Saturday, the elders led by their Chairman Mr Gilbert Kabage and Secretary, Mr Peter Charagu, said Moi should...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno