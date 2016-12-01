Kalenjin Elders tell MOI to stop abusing WILLIAM RUTO that he is corrupt and arrogant

Kalenjin Elders tell MOI to stop abusing WILLIAM RUTO that he is corrupt and arrogantPolitics 19:23
Sunday December 25, 2016 - A section of elders from Rift Valley have urged Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, to stop abusing Deputy President William Ruto.
Over the last two years, Moi and Ruto have engaged in a war of words with the former claiming that the latter is not a leader but a corrupt and arrogant man.
But speaking on Saturday, the elders led by their Chairman Mr Gilbert Kabage and Secretary, Mr Peter Charagu, said Moi should...
Page 1 2