Kalenjin Elders tell MOI to stop abusing WILLIAM RUTO that he is corrupt and arrogant

Sunday December 25, 2016 - A section of elders from Rift Valley have urged Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, to stop abusing Deputy President William Ruto.





Over the last two years, Moi and Ruto have engaged in a war of words with the former claiming that the latter is not a leader but a corrupt and arrogant man.





But speaking on Saturday, the elders led by their Chairman Mr Gilbert Kabage and Secretary, Mr Peter Charagu, said Moi should...



