Justice ODUNGA shows UHURU the middle finger again - See what he did on Friday.

Friday December 23, 2016 - High Court judge, George Odunga, has once again undermined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government by unfreezing the account of International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) that was frozen by the Government last week.





The Government through Interior Coordination Ministry de-registered the organization last week saying it is influencing the outcome of the 2017 polls.





The Ministry also threatened to deport all IFES officials saying they were working in....



