Justice ODUNGA shows UHURU the middle finger again - See what he did on Friday.Politics 08:18
Friday December 23, 2016 - High Court judge, George Odunga, has once again undermined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government by unfreezing the account of International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) that was frozen by the Government last week.
The Government through Interior Coordination Ministry de-registered the organization last week saying it is influencing the outcome of the 2017 polls.
The Ministry also threatened to deport all IFES officials saying they were working in....
Page 1 2
I am curious Is is the only judge designated to sit in political cases in Kenya? How is it he is available for every case brought by opposition Aai
Let us respect the judiciary. Raila respected the judiciary when it confirmed shoga's victory in 2013. Kenya ni itu ithuothe na no nginya toikaranie na ugii na gutiana. Kabira ciothe own kenya. Kenya is not owned by a small group of Kikuyus and Kalenjins. Heshima
Why does Maraga keep assigning this judge whose opinion is already known cases of interest to Cord if Maraga is not himself culpable,especially after defending Odunga so flatteringly.Methinks the Maraga Judiciary is going to go down in History as the most biased and dysfunctional Judiciary ever.