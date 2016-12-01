Judge ODUNGA makes another surprising decision even after threats from ADEN DUALE

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - High Court Judge, George Odunga, has declined to hear a case challenging the new practice rules on corruption cases which were introduced by Chief Justice David Maraga.





Odunga, who is known for his controversial judgments especially on matters that border on politics and Constitution, disqualified himself from hearing the case to avoid conflict of interest, saying he was part of the committee that drafted the rules.





He directed that the..



