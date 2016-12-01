Jubilee lauds CORD for calling off RAILA’s chaotic demos that were planned for January 4

Friday December 30, 2016 - A section of Jubilee leaders have lauded Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) for calling off the January 4 demos against the amended election laws.





Speaking to journalists on Friday , Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and his mining counterpart, Dan Kazungu, also lauded the Senate for their wisdom on the matter, saying Kenya cannot be driven by mass action as it normally leads to 'bloody violence and war'.





Wamalwa said mass action was..



