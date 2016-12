Tuesday December 27, 2016 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is very fierce, tough and strict.





This was revealed by his father, Mzee Ali Joho, who indirectly warned his enemies to watch out.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Mzee Joho said his son has always been different and that he inherited the fierce character from his late mother.





He noted that he hates the antagonistic character of his son, but as a..