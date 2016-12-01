Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Doctors Plaza, Kenya

Oasis Doctors Plaza is a private medical facility based in Kisii, Kenya.



We are looking for a young dynamic and motivated Kenyan to fill the position of Administrator in the company.





The person’s role will be to manage the business on a day to day basis including Book Keeping, Debt Management, Marketing, Human Resource Management etc.



Job Title: Administrator







Location: Kisii



Work Type: Contract Renewable



Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Overseeing quality, improvement of process for efficient delivery of services in the facility.

Guiding in setting operational standards in the facility.

Draft and implement the approved budget

The hospital Administrator is responsible to ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.

Creating financial and business strategies to ensure fiscal viability of the facility

Recruitment and retention of staff.

Liaising with all Hospitals Stakeholders and Attending fund-raising, local health council meetings and professional industry conferences.

Formulate policies for Boards’ approval, and implement approved policies

Prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly progress reports.

Job Requirements:

The individual should have a diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Administration, Commerce, Accounts or any Business Related course.

Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Compassionate, honest and of high integrity

Computer literate.

Excellent Book keeping skills and experience working with QuickBooks or any other accounting package will be an added advantage.

Job Title: Nursing Officer



Location: Kisii



Work Type: Contract Renewable



Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Compiles medical records, files, charts, X-ray films, decoded laboratory results prior to physical examination for doctor’s use.

Assists and provides directions to clients of medical facilities – i.e.: doctor’s office, lab, radiology offices.

As a duty Nurse, triage, coordinates work and ensure client flow during physical examination

Assists the MHP during actual physical examinations.

Administers prescriptions/recommendations ordered by the Doctor, including application of appropriate treatment.

Prepares, install or sterilizes medical equipment needed for medical examination.

Job Requirement

Registered diploma holder

How to Apply







The Human Resource Manager,

Oasis Doctors Plaza,

P.O Box 3220

Kisii.



Online applications to be sent to hr@oasishealthcare.co.ke with the position being applied for and salary expectations clearly indicated on the subject line.



