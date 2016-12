Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Doctors Plaza, Kenya

hr@oasishealthcare.co.ke

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Tarragon Enterprises, Eldoret and should be addressed to:The Human Resource Manager,Oasis Doctors Plaza,P.O Box 3220Kisii.Online applications to be sent towith the position being applied for and salary expectations clearly indicated on the subject line.All applications should reach the undersigned on or before 9th January 2017.