Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Doctors Plaza, Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 02:46

Oasis Doctors Plaza is a private medical facility based in Kisii, Kenya.
 
We are looking for a young dynamic and motivated Kenyan to fill the position of Administrator in the company.

The person’s role will be to manage the business on a day to day basis including Book Keeping, Debt Management, Marketing, Human Resource Management etc.

Job Title: Administrator
 

Location: Kisii
 
Work Type:  Contract Renewable

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
  • Overseeing quality, improvement of process for efficient delivery of services in the facility.
  • Guiding in setting operational standards in the facility.
  • Draft and implement the approved budget
  • The hospital Administrator is responsible to ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.
  • Creating financial and business strategies to ensure fiscal viability of the facility
  • Recruitment and retention of staff.
  • Liaising with all Hospitals Stakeholders and Attending fund-raising, local health council meetings and professional industry conferences.
  • Formulate policies for Boards’ approval, and implement approved policies
  • Prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly progress reports.
Job Requirements:
  • The individual should have a diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Administration, Commerce, Accounts or any Business Related course.
  • Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.
  • Ability to work with minimum supervision.
  • Compassionate, honest and of high integrity
  • Computer literate.
  • Excellent Book keeping skills and experience working with QuickBooks or any other accounting package will be an added advantage.
Job Title: Nursing Officer
 
Location: Kisii
 
Work Type: Contract Renewable
 
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
  • Compiles medical records, files, charts, X-ray films, decoded laboratory results prior to physical examination for doctor’s use.
  • Assists and provides directions to clients of medical facilities – i.e.: doctor’s office, lab, radiology offices.
  • As a duty Nurse, triage, coordinates work and ensure client flow during physical examination
  • Assists the MHP during actual physical examinations.
  • Administers prescriptions/recommendations ordered by the Doctor, including application of appropriate treatment.
  • Prepares, install or sterilizes medical equipment needed for medical examination.
Job Requirement
  • Registered diploma holder
How to Apply
 
Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Tarragon Enterprises, Eldoret and should be addressed to:

The Human Resource Manager,
Oasis Doctors Plaza,
P.O Box 3220
Kisii.

Online applications to be sent to hr@oasishealthcare.co.ke with the position being applied for and salary expectations clearly indicated on the subject line.

All applications should reach the undersigned on or before 9th January 2017. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Oasis Doctors Plaza is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno