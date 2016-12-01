Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Doctors Plaza, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Doctors Plaza, KenyaJobs and Careers 02:46
We are looking for a young dynamic and motivated Kenyan to fill the position of Administrator in the company.
The person’s role will be to manage the business on a day to day basis including Book Keeping, Debt Management, Marketing, Human Resource Management etc.
Job Title: Administrator
Job Title: Administrator
Location: Kisii
Work Type: Contract Renewable
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Overseeing quality,
improvement of process for efficient delivery of services in the facility.
- Guiding in setting
operational standards in the facility.
- Draft and implement
the approved budget
- The hospital
Administrator is responsible to ensure that the hospital runs efficiently
and delivers quality patient care.
- Creating financial
and business strategies to ensure fiscal viability of the facility
- Recruitment and
retention of staff.
- Liaising with all
Hospitals Stakeholders and Attending fund-raising, local health council
meetings and professional industry conferences.
- Formulate policies
for Boards’ approval, and implement approved policies
- Prepare monthly,
quarterly and yearly progress reports.
Job Requirements:
- The individual
should have a diploma or Bachelors Degree in Business Management,
Administration, Commerce, Accounts or any Business Related course.
- Must have strong
analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.
- Ability to work with
minimum supervision.
- Compassionate,
honest and of high integrity
- Computer literate.
- Excellent Book
keeping skills and experience working with QuickBooks or any other
accounting package will be an added advantage.
Job Title: Nursing Officer
Location: Kisii
Work Type: Contract Renewable
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Compiles medical
records, files, charts, X-ray films, decoded laboratory results prior to
physical examination for doctor’s use.
- Assists and provides
directions to clients of medical facilities – i.e.: doctor’s office, lab,
radiology offices.
- As a duty Nurse,
triage, coordinates work and ensure client flow during physical
examination
- Assists the MHP
during actual physical examinations.
- Administers
prescriptions/recommendations ordered by the Doctor, including application
of appropriate treatment.
- Prepares, install or
sterilizes medical equipment needed for medical examination.
Job Requirement
- Registered diploma
holder
How to Apply
Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Tarragon Enterprises, Eldoret and should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Manager,
Oasis Doctors Plaza,
P.O Box 3220
Kisii.
Online applications to be sent to hr@oasishealthcare.co.ke with the position being applied for and salary expectations clearly indicated on the subject line.
All applications should reach the undersigned on or before 9th January 2017.
The Human Resource Manager,
Oasis Doctors Plaza,
P.O Box 3220
Kisii.
Online applications to be sent to hr@oasishealthcare.co.ke with the position being applied for and salary expectations clearly indicated on the subject line.
All applications should reach the undersigned on or before 9th January 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Oasis Doctors Plaza is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization.
Oasis Doctors Plaza is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization.