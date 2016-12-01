Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, KenyaJobs and Careers 10:12
The hospital has a vacancy for:
House Keepers
2 Positions
Minimum Qualifications:
- KCSE Certificate
- Training in
Housekeeping and Laundry Services
The duties of a hospital housekeeper include routinely cleaning the patient rooms, nursing units, surgical areas, administrative offices, laboratory areas, waiting areas and public restrooms, as well as launder all hospital linen.
Pharmaceutical Technologist
3 Positions
Minimum Qualifications:
- Diploma in Pharmaceutical
Technology
- Enrolled with the
The Pharmacy and Poison’s Board of Kenya