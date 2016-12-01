Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:12

The Nyali Children’s Hospital is located in Mombasa North Mainland with a branch in Likoni. 

The hospital has a vacancy for:

House Keepers 

2 Positions

Minimum Qualifications:
  • KCSE Certificate
  • Training in Housekeeping and Laundry Services 
The duties of a hospital housekeeper include routinely cleaning the patient rooms, nursing units, surgical areas, administrative offices, laboratory areas, waiting areas and public restrooms, as well as launder all hospital linen.


Pharmaceutical Technologist 

3 Positions
 
Minimum Qualifications:
  • Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology
  • Enrolled with the The Pharmacy and Poison’s Board of Kenya
Forward your application quoting the expected salary and including relevant testimonials to P.O Box 43354-80100, Mombasa.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno