Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Hospital, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Hospital, KenyaJobs and Careers 11:42
The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.
The successful candidates will effectively add value by enabling excellent patient care and shaping the best clinical and non-clinical practice.
Senior Registrars
Ref: SRS/12/16
Reporting to the Medical Director, the Senior Registrars will be responsible for the following amongst others:
- Provision of quality
patient care.
- Undertaking clinical
procedures and examinations.
- Ensuring high
standards of evidence based clinical practice.
- Championing
continuous quality improvement in clinical practice and service delivery.
- Spearheading research
and development.
- Participating in
Continuous Medical Education.
- Ensuring seamless
interfaces between the clinical department and other functions.
- Championing team
practice and participating in family conference.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Master of Medicine
in any of the listed specialist areas:
1. Obstetrics/Gynaecology
2. Surgery
3. Internal Medicine
4. Pathology
5. Anaesthesia
6. Radiology
- Registration by the
Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.
- Valid private
practice and annual licenses.
- Possession of
professional indemnity.
- Sound diagnostic
skills and judgment.
- Detail orientated.
Night Auditor
Ref: NA/12/16
Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the Night Auditor will be responsible for the following amongst others:
- Reconciling all
internal revenue processing at the end of each day.
- Compiling a night
report detailing financial complaints as well as a summary of action
taken.
- Auditing all manual
postings at the cash points.
- Reconciling credit
card and cash payments from generated reports.
- Auditing rebates
arising from refunds and confirming that they were authorized.
- Verifying and
balancing vouchers.
- Running trial
balance reports.
- Investigating or
analysing out of balance anomalies.
- Making adjustments
or corrections to accounts as needed.
- Completing required
revenue and expense reports.
- Making necessary
corrections to clients’ accounts e.g. credit notes approvals.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Business degree.
- CPA (K) or ACCA.
- Demonstrable
knowledge of IFRS and Auditing standards.
- 2 years relevant
work experience. Previous experience as night auditor is preferred.
- Excellent Analytical
skills.
- High integrity.
- Discrete.
- Excellent report
writing skills.
Lecturer
Ref: LEC/12/16
Reporting to the Principal, School of Nursing, the successful candidate will take a lead role in developing competent Nurses by providing integration of nursing theory and practice in the Kenya Registered Nursing (KRN), Bachelor of Science and other basic and post–basic nursing education programmes.
- Participating in
curriculum development and review.
- Organising lesson
plans and teaching resources for learning programmes.
- Participating in
recruitment of students.
- Setting, moderating,
administering and marking examinations.
- Supervising students
in both classroom and clinical setup.
- Providing guidance
and counselling to students.
- Participating in the
development and review of procedures, policies and standards.
- Maintaining proper
student’s records throughout training.
- Participating in the
development and review of curricula for both Basic and Post Basic
programmes.
- Contributing to
research, publication and professional conferences and workshops.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Bachelor of Science
in Nursing or a Diploma in Advanced Nursing.
- At least 5 years work
experience 2 of which should have been in teaching.
- Experience in
teaching, assessing and mentoring.
- Good counselling
skills.
How to Apply
If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application quoting the reference and include your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to:
The Human Resources Manager
The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 30026
Nairobi – 00100
To be received not later than 15th January 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.