Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Hospital, Kenya

The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, are results oriented and committed to continual improvement.





The successful candidates will effectively add value by enabling excellent patient care and shaping the best clinical and non-clinical practice.



Senior Registrars





Ref: SRS/12/16









Reporting to the Medical Director, the Senior Registrars will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Provision of quality patient care.

Undertaking clinical procedures and examinations.

Ensuring high standards of evidence based clinical practice.

Championing continuous quality improvement in clinical practice and service delivery.

Spearheading research and development.

Participating in Continuous Medical Education.

Ensuring seamless interfaces between the clinical department and other functions.

Championing team practice and participating in family conference.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Master of Medicine in any of the listed specialist areas:

1. Obstetrics/Gynaecology

2. Surgery

3. Internal Medicine

4. Pathology

5. Anaesthesia

6. Radiology

Registration by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Valid private practice and annual licenses.

Possession of professional indemnity.

Sound diagnostic skills and judgment.

Detail orientated.









Night Auditor





Ref: NA/12/16









Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the Night Auditor will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Reconciling all internal revenue processing at the end of each day.

Compiling a night report detailing financial complaints as well as a summary of action taken.

Auditing all manual postings at the cash points.

Reconciling credit card and cash payments from generated reports.

Auditing rebates arising from refunds and confirming that they were authorized.

Verifying and balancing vouchers.

Running trial balance reports.

Investigating or analysing out of balance anomalies.

Making adjustments or corrections to accounts as needed.

Completing required revenue and expense reports.

Making necessary corrections to clients’ accounts e.g. credit notes approvals.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Business degree.

CPA (K) or ACCA.

Demonstrable knowledge of IFRS and Auditing standards.

2 years relevant work experience. Previous experience as night auditor is preferred.

Excellent Analytical skills.

High integrity.

Discrete.

Excellent report writing skills.









Lecturer





Ref: LEC/12/16







Reporting to the Principal, School of Nursing, the successful candidate will take a lead role in developing competent Nurses by providing integration of nursing theory and practice in the Kenya Registered Nursing (KRN), Bachelor of Science and other basic and post–basic nursing education programmes.

Participating in curriculum development and review.

Organising lesson plans and teaching resources for learning programmes.

Participating in recruitment of students.

Setting, moderating, administering and marking examinations.

Supervising students in both classroom and clinical setup.

Providing guidance and counselling to students.

Participating in the development and review of procedures, policies and standards.

Maintaining proper student’s records throughout training.

Participating in the development and review of curricula for both Basic and Post Basic programmes.

Contributing to research, publication and professional conferences and workshops.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing or a Diploma in Advanced Nursing.

At least 5 years work experience 2 of which should have been in teaching.

Experience in teaching, assessing and mentoring.

Good counselling skills.

How to Apply





If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application quoting the reference and include your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to:



The Human Resources Manager

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026

Nairobi – 00100





To be received not later than 15th January 2017.



