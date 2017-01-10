Jobs and Vacancies in Bizna Digital, Nairobi, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Bizna Digital, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:22
The Company: Bizna Digital Services is a digital marketing and small business development platform with a presence in 10 countries across Africa.
Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Business Manager who will be responsible for administration, communications and operations for all the websites.
We are looking for an experienced Business Manager to oversee administration, communications and operations of all Bizna digital platforms.
You will be responsible for ensuring the efficiency of business operations as well as setting strategic goals for the future.
The ideal candidate will be well-versed in all matters business.
They will be a competent leader able to provide guidance that enhances performance in a manner which incorporates Bizna’s vision and culture.
The goal will be to ensure the profitability of Bizna’s activities to drive sustainable development and long-term success.
Location: Nairobi
Remuneration: Retainer + Commissions on gross income
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
- Coordinate all the
administrative, communication and operation functions of the company
- Plan, prepare and
oversee the delivery of business services including: content, social
media, marketing and events.
- Plan and manage the
allocation and efficient utilization of resources.
- Represent the
company in meetings
- Contribute to Bizna
Strategy development and implementation
Qualifications
- Self-driven; able to
work under minimum supervision
- Consistent track
record in administrative/Communications/Operations
- Excellent planning,
organization and people skills
- Ability to
multi-task and get things done to completion
- A Team player with
good interpersonal and communication skills
- A diploma or degree
from a reputable college or University
Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Marketing, Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager to grow her business in Kenya.
Location: Nairobi
Remuneration: KES. Retainer + Commissions
Responsibilities
- Use an existing
network of industry contacts in advertising and PR agencies to generate
new business
- Plan, prepare and
present persuasive approaches and pitches to potential SME and corporate
clients
- Assess the needs of
the corporate clients and provide viable solutions while meeting sales
targets
- Attend corporate
client meetings
- Grow and retain
existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services
- Market intelligence
in the digital and small business segment
- Managing and
updating of Bizna CRM
Qualifications
- Applications invited
from individuals or companies
- Ability to work
under minimum supervision
- Consistent track
record in Marketing/Sales/Partnerships/Sponsorships
- Excellent planning
and organizational skills
- Ability to
multi-task and get things done to completion
- A Team player with
good interpersonal and communication skills
- Excellent networking
and prospecting skills
- A diploma or degree
from a reputable college or University
How to Apply
Apply to info@bizna.co.ke cc. biznake@gmail.com
Deadline: 10th January 2017
Website: www.bizna.co.ke