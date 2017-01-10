Jobs and Vacancies in Bizna Digital, Nairobi, Kenya

The Company: Bizna Digital Services is a digital marketing and small business development platform with a presence in 10 countries across Africa.

Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Business Manager who will be responsible for administration, communications and operations for all the websites.

We are looking for an experienced Business Manager to oversee administration, communications and operations of all Bizna digital platforms. 

You will be responsible for ensuring the efficiency of business operations as well as setting strategic goals for the future.

The ideal candidate will be well-versed in all matters business. 

They will be a competent leader able to provide guidance that enhances performance in a manner which incorporates Bizna’s vision and culture.

The goal will be to ensure the profitability of Bizna’s activities to drive sustainable development and long-term success.

Location: Nairobi

Remuneration: Retainer + Commissions on gross income

Responsibilities
  • Coordinate all the administrative, communication and operation functions of the company
  • Plan, prepare and oversee the delivery of business services including: content, social media, marketing and events.
  • Plan and manage the allocation and efficient utilization of resources.
  • Represent the company in meetings
  • Contribute to Bizna Strategy development and implementation
Qualifications
  • Self-driven; able to work under minimum supervision
  • Consistent track record in administrative/Communications/Operations 
  • Excellent planning, organization and people skills
  • Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
  • A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills
  • A diploma or degree from a reputable college or University

Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Marketing, Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager to grow her business in Kenya.

Location: Nairobi

Remuneration: KES. Retainer + Commissions

Responsibilities
  • Use an existing network of industry contacts in advertising and PR agencies to generate new business
  • Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches and pitches to potential SME and corporate clients
  • Assess the needs of the corporate clients and provide viable solutions while meeting sales targets
  • Attend corporate client meetings
  • Grow and retain existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services
  • Market intelligence in the digital and small business segment
  • Managing and updating of Bizna CRM
Qualifications
  • Applications invited from individuals or companies
  • Ability to work under minimum supervision
  • Consistent track record in Marketing/Sales/Partnerships/Sponsorships
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
  • A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent networking and prospecting skills
  • A diploma or degree from a reputable college or University
How to Apply

Apply to info@bizna.co.ke cc. biznake@gmail.com

Deadline: 10th January 2017

Website: www.bizna.co.ke

   

