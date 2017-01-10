Jobs and Vacancies in Bizna Digital, Nairobi, Kenya

The Company: Bizna Digital Services is a digital marketing and small business development platform with a presence in 10 countries across Africa.



Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Business Manager who will be responsible for administration, communications and operations for all the websites.



You will be responsible for ensuring the efficiency of business operations as well as setting strategic goals for the future.



They will be a competent leader able to provide guidance that enhances performance in a manner which incorporates Bizna’s vision and culture.



The goal will be to ensure the profitability of Bizna’s activities to drive sustainable development and long-term success.



Location: Nairobi



Remuneration: Retainer + Commissions on gross income



Responsibilities

Coordinate all the administrative, communication and operation functions of the company

Plan, prepare and oversee the delivery of business services including: content, social media, marketing and events.

Plan and manage the allocation and efficient utilization of resources.

Represent the company in meetings

Contribute to Bizna Strategy development and implementation

Qualifications

Self-driven; able to work under minimum supervision

Consistent track record in administrative/Communications/Operations

Excellent planning, organization and people skills

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

A diploma or degree from a reputable college or University





Job Details: Bizna wishes to hire a confident and results oriented Marketing, Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager to grow her business in Kenya.



Location: Nairobi



Remuneration: KES. Retainer + Commissions





Responsibilities

Use an existing network of industry contacts in advertising and PR agencies to generate new business

Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches and pitches to potential SME and corporate clients

Assess the needs of the corporate clients and provide viable solutions while meeting sales targets

Attend corporate client meetings

Grow and retain existing accounts by presenting new solutions and services

Market intelligence in the digital and small business segment

Managing and updating of Bizna CRM

Qualifications

Applications invited from individuals or companies

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Consistent track record in Marketing/Sales/Partnerships/Sponsorships

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent networking and prospecting skills

A diploma or degree from a reputable college or University

How to Apply





info@bizna.co.ke cc. biznake@gmail.com



Deadline: 10th January 2017 Apply tocc.10th January 2017