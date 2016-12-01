Italian Billionaire, FLAVIO BRIATORE, lands in Malindi aboard a private jet for holiday (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:05

Friday, 30 December 2016 - Italian billionaire, Flavio Briatore, landed in Malindi aboard a private jet for a vacation.

The aging billionaire arrived in the country accompanied by his model wife, Elisabetta  Gregoraci (in photo).

Flavio is a regular visitor of Malindi where he has invested in the luxurious Lion In The Sun hotel.

See photos of his private jet that touched down in Malindi on 23rd December in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno