Italian Billionaire, FLAVIO BRIATORE, lands in Malindi aboard a private jet for holiday (PHOTOs).

Friday, 30 December 2016 - Italian billionaire, Flavio Briatore, landed in Malindi aboard a private jet for a vacation.





The aging billionaire arrived in the country accompanied by his model wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci (in photo).





Flavio is a regular visitor of Malindi where he has invested in the luxurious Lion In The Sun hotel.





See photos of his private jet that touched down in Malindi on 23rd December in the next page



