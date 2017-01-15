IT Support Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

IT Support Officer Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 17:57
Our client, a leading provider of air logistics and services in East Africa is seeking to recruit an IT Support Officer
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
- Configure and deploy
new and refurbished workstations, laptops and peripheral equipment.
- Install, maintain,
and troubleshoot printers/copiers as well as manage toner requests.
- Removal/disposal of
non-functional equipment
- Provide software and
system troubleshooting and support.
- Install, maintain,
troubleshoot, and update operating systems and user applications.
- Proactively schedule
software upgrades and patching.
- Monitor network to
ensure network functionality and availability to all system users.
- Install, maintain,
troubleshoot, and repair cabled, wireless and other network
infrastructure.
- Maintain local and
server based anti-virus software.
- Inform and train
users and management in how to adhere to security ICT policies
- Request and setup
new user accounts and email accounts.
- Create and maintain
inventory, which may include hardware, software and various items such as
laser printer cartridges and peripheral equipment.
- Maintaining
documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.
Qualification and Experience
- IT Related
Degree
- Certifications in
Microsoft Office, A+, Network+, Cisco CCNA/CCNP/CCIE, and/or Office 365
training would be beneficial.
- Experience in web
development or mobile app development
- Proficiency
supporting Macintosh and Windows Platforms, including hardware and
software.
- Thorough
understanding of OSX 10.X , Windows 7, Microsoft Office on Mac and PC
(Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
How to Apply
To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to careers@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 15th January, 2017.
Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge candidates for job placement.