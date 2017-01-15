IT Support Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a leading provider of air logistics and services in East Africa is seeking to recruit an IT Support Officer
 
Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities
  • Configure and deploy new and refurbished workstations, laptops and peripheral equipment.
  • Install, maintain, and troubleshoot printers/copiers as well as manage toner requests.
  • Removal/disposal of non-functional equipment
  • Provide software and system troubleshooting and support.
  • Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and update operating systems and user applications.
  • Proactively schedule software upgrades and patching.
  • Monitor network to ensure network functionality and availability to all system users.
  • Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair cabled, wireless and other network infrastructure.
  • Maintain local and server based anti-virus software.
  • Inform and train users and management in how to adhere to security ICT policies
  • Request and setup new user accounts and email accounts.
  • Create and maintain inventory, which may include hardware, software and various items such as laser printer cartridges and peripheral equipment.
  • Maintaining documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.
Qualification and Experience
  • IT Related Degree 
  • Certifications in Microsoft Office, A+, Network+, Cisco CCNA/CCNP/CCIE, and/or Office 365 training would be beneficial.
  • Experience in web development or mobile app development
  • Proficiency supporting Macintosh and Windows Platforms, including hardware and software.
  • Thorough understanding of OSX 10.X , Windows 7, Microsoft Office on Mac and PC (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
How to Apply

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to careers@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 15th January, 2017. 

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.
  
NB: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge candidates for job placement.

   

