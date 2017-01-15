IT Support Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, a leading provider of air logistics and services in East Africa is seeking to recruit an IT Support Officer



Location: Nairobi





Duties and Responsibilities

Configure and deploy new and refurbished workstations, laptops and peripheral equipment.

Install, maintain, and troubleshoot printers/copiers as well as manage toner requests.

Removal/disposal of non-functional equipment

Provide software and system troubleshooting and support.

Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and update operating systems and user applications.

Proactively schedule software upgrades and patching.

Monitor network to ensure network functionality and availability to all system users.

Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair cabled, wireless and other network infrastructure.

Maintain local and server based anti-virus software.

Inform and train users and management in how to adhere to security ICT policies

Request and setup new user accounts and email accounts.

Create and maintain inventory, which may include hardware, software and various items such as laser printer cartridges and peripheral equipment.

Maintaining documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

Qualification and Experience

IT Related Degree

Certifications in Microsoft Office, A+, Network+, Cisco CCNA/CCNP/CCIE, and/or Office 365 training would be beneficial.

Experience in web development or mobile app development

Proficiency supporting Macintosh and Windows Platforms, including hardware and software.

Thorough understanding of OSX 10.X , Windows 7, Microsoft Office on Mac and PC (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

How to Apply



To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to careers@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 15th January, 2017.





Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.

