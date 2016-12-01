ISAAC MWAURA impregnates his wife, See them get mushy as he touches her baby-bump (PHOTOs).

Friday, 30 December 2016 - Nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, will soon be a father after impregnating his wife, Mukami.





Mwaura’s love journey with Mukami started many years ago when they met in town.





At that time, he was just a broke man struggling with life in the city.





They dated for many years before settling down for marriage last year.





Mwaura shared photos of his wife’s baby-bump saying,





“God is faithful.. We thank Him for the answered prayers. He is truly a great God. His word is final!”



See photos of Mwaura and his wife in the next page.



