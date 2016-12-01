Is this why RAILA called off his planned mass action on Jan 4? May not have made it out alive

...burial of veteran Maasai politician, John Keen, at Namanga, Nkaisery noted that he had procured enough teargas and ‘weapons of mass destruction’ to deal ruthlessly with the former PM and the CORD leaders.





He told Raila and Kalonzo who were in attendance to thank their lucky stars which advised them to call off the protests because they would have had it very rough from the Jubilee Government.





Raila allegedly called off the protests after the Senate declined to endorse the changes like the National Assembly and instead referred the matter to the Legal Affairs Committee to collect public views before the matter is debated again.





But as it appears, the CORD leaders may have gotten wind of Uhuru/ Ruto’s plan to exterminate them under the guise of curbing riots and dispersing demos.





