Internal Audit Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Internal Audit Manager Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 16:27
Our client a medium sized Savings & Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO) on the outskirts of Nairobi wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Internal Audit Manager
Primary Responsibilities
Reporting to the Audit Committee of the Board, the Internal Auditor will be responsible for facilitating the achievement of the audit functions objectives which should be consistent with the SACCO’s strategy and business goals.
Key Responsibilities
- Formulate and
implement internal audit strategies in line with the set business
objectives
- Conduct periodic
independent assessments of the integrity of business processes, levels of
compliance within laid down procedures and controls, formulate mitigating
strategies and follow through to ensure that solutions are implemented.
- Establishing and
maintaining internal audit policies, standard and guidelines
- Reviewing,
evaluating and reporting on adequacy of laid down policies, procedure and
controls
- Evaluating and
advising management and the Board on the adequacy of internal controls and
procedures
- Ensuring that
recommendation by the external auditors and relevant authorities are
implemented
- Anticipating
emerging issues and deciding how best to deal with them
- Providing support
and guidance to management on how to handle new opportunities
- Preparing relevant
reports to the Board as well as Management
- Managing a variety
of stakeholders and their expectations through regular communications.
- Experience,
Knowledge and Abilities
- At least for THREE
(3) years and exposure in designing and implementing internal control
systems and reporting.
- Creative,
innovative, excellent communication, teamwork and interpersonal skills and
high levels of integrity.
- Ability to establish
priorities, work independently, and must possess skill in using computer
skills
Academic & Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in
Accounting or Finance, CPA (K), ICPAK or IAA (K) member will be a
requirement for the suitable candidate.
Application procedureInterested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae indicating their current remuneration and expected remuneration to: bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke by 5th January 2017.