Internal Audit Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client a medium sized Savings & Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO) on the outskirts of Nairobi wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Internal Audit Manager
 
Primary Responsibilities
 
Reporting to the Audit Committee of the Board, the Internal Auditor will be responsible for facilitating the achievement of the audit functions objectives which should be consistent with the SACCO’s strategy and business goals.  

Key Responsibilities
  • Formulate and implement internal audit strategies in line with the set business objectives
  • Conduct periodic independent assessments of the integrity of business processes, levels of compliance within laid down procedures and controls, formulate mitigating strategies and follow through to ensure that solutions are implemented.
  • Establishing and maintaining internal audit policies, standard and guidelines 
  • Reviewing, evaluating and reporting on adequacy of laid down policies, procedure and controls
  • Evaluating and advising management and the Board on the adequacy of internal controls and procedures
  • Ensuring that recommendation by the external auditors and relevant authorities are implemented
  • Anticipating emerging issues and deciding how best to deal with them
  • Providing support and guidance to management on how to handle new opportunities
  • Preparing relevant reports to the Board as well as Management
  • Managing a variety of stakeholders and their expectations through regular communications.
  • Experience, Knowledge and Abilities
  • At least for THREE (3) years and exposure in designing and implementing internal control systems and reporting.
  • Creative, innovative, excellent communication, teamwork and interpersonal skills and high levels of integrity. 
  • Ability to establish priorities, work independently, and must possess skill in using computer skills
Academic & Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, CPA (K), ICPAK or IAA (K) member will be a requirement for the suitable candidate.
Application procedure
 
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae indicating their current remuneration and expected remuneration to: bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke by 5th January 2017.

   

